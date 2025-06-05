Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $330,000 in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARR. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 927.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ARR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 0.4%

ARR stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -822.86%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

