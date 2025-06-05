Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $340,000 in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,454 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in German American Bancorp by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in German American Bancorp by 399.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at German American Bancorp

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Jason M. Kelly sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $99,468.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,667.15. This represents a 17.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 135 shares of company stock worth $5,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, German American Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

German American Bancorp Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of GABC opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 23.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

See Also

