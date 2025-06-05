Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $354,000 in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 35,973 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 857,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 57,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,237,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -213.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Americold Realty Trust

Insider Activity

In other Americold Realty Trust news, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,900. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.