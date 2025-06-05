Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $354,000 in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 513.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 254,706 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $25,137.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,319.05. This trade represents a 7.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of BCSF opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $52.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

