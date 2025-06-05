Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $366,000 in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 578,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,858,000 after buying an additional 105,834 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bristow Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after buying an additional 48,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maryanne Miller sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,411.95. The trade was a 10.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 9,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $316,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,166,821 shares in the company, valued at $101,591,617.68. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,004 shares of company stock worth $777,647 in the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VTOL opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $852.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $350.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.93%.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

