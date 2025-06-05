Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $318,000 Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after buying an additional 3,493,926 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $79,050,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4,577.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,191,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $69,789,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 6,336.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,609,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,890,000 after buying an additional 1,584,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

CHWY opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.69. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Reeder sold 7,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $286,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,743. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $6,021,722.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,682,598.84. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,046 shares of company stock worth $9,387,635 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

