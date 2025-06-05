Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 391,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 126,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $48,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $487.05 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $409.22 and a 52-week high of $614.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 20.33 and a current ratio of 20.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $487.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.51.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.31 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.25 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total transaction of $1,547,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,698.64. This trade represents a 49.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $150,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,731,270. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

