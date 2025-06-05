Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of DMC Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in DMC Global by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in DMC Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,753,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 53,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DMC Global from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

DMC Global stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.09. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.42.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $159.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

