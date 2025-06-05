Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Green Dot at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GDOT. Northland Securities upgraded Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Green Dot Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $519.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.36. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $555.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Green Dot

In other Green Dot news, insider Christian Devin Ruppel sold 10,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $112,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,529. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Profile

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.