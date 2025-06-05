Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. FMR LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,276,000 after purchasing an additional 527,206 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,360,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after buying an additional 204,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,797,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTX shares. Wall Street Zen cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $53,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,306. This represents a 250.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:MTX opened at $57.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.22. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $90.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is -57.14%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Further Reading

