Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 121,414 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 446.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.10% of iHeartMedia worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,499,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 436,656 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Helix Partners Management LP acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth $870,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,617,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,797.56. This trade represents a 2.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,441,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,418,494.58. This represents a 4.72% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 300,725 shares of company stock worth $424,039. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Trading Up 2.9%

iHeartMedia stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $207.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.75. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $807.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IHRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

