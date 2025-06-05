Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 448 Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Global-E Online by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Global-E Online by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Global-E Online by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GLBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Global-E Online in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Global-E Online stock opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.05, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04. Global-E Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.84 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

