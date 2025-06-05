Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Energizer by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Energizer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $86,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,567.15. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Moore purchased 10,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $346,500. This trade represents a 200.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,140. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ENR opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.77. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $662.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.85 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is 164.38%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

