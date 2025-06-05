Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 25,200 Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Heritage Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 384,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 121,518 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $1,123,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 589,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 76,032 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRTG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Heritage Insurance from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Insurance

In other news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,228,218.16. This trade represents a 0.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 618,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,770.60. This trade represents a 0.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $280,450 in the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

NYSE HRTG opened at $24.06 on Thursday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.68 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage Insurance

(Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.