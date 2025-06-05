Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 56,523 Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 56,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Super Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Super Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Super Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Super Group in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Price Performance

Shares of SGHC stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. Super Group Limited has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Super Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $495.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Group Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGHC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Super Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Super Group in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Super Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $12.00 target price on Super Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Super Group

Super Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.