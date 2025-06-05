Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $237,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,578.49. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $662,879.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 150,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,888,083.74. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CWST. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ CWST opened at $117.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $121.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 509.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.84 and its 200 day moving average is $111.19.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

