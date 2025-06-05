Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 159.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 566,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Kearny Financial from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Kearny Financial Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $385.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.71 million. Kearny Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 20.05%.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is -38.60%.

About Kearny Financial

(Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.