Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 196 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,214,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,217,000 after purchasing an additional 327,479 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,788,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,304,000 after buying an additional 933,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,763,000 after buying an additional 117,327 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $201,376,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,911,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,712,000 after purchasing an additional 845,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $743,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,440,095.88. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $244,359.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,865.98. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,600. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of MLI opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.03. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $96.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.68.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.21%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Further Reading

