Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,990 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BostonPremier Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,513,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 383.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IHAK stock opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.63 million, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

