Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 5,710 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Itron were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 4,580.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Itron by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Itron by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 339 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $38,968.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,846.60. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $559,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,482.40. The trade was a 84.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,869 shares of company stock worth $1,338,888 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $119.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.73. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.11 and a twelve month high of $124.90.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $607.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.86 million. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.36.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

