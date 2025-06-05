Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $295,000 Position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,742 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of Synchronoss Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 6,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $64,273.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,553,664.08. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Harris sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,632 shares in the company, valued at $333,424. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,961 shares of company stock worth $279,021 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $15.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.75. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

