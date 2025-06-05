Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $316,000 Position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Reddit during the fourth quarter worth $8,188,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth about $4,330,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RDDT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Reddit from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Reddit from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Reddit from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.36 per share, with a total value of $100,898.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,130.88. The trade was a 2.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $3,133,062.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,466,119 shares in the company, valued at $137,800,524.81. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 677,875 shares of company stock worth $76,732,994.

Reddit Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $118.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.90. Reddit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $230.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.93.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.55 million. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($8.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reddit Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.