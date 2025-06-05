Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 135.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 102,588 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AHR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -72.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently -370.37%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

