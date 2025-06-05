Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,557,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,260,000 after buying an additional 168,098 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in StoneX Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,364,000 after acquiring an additional 152,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth $10,551,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,276,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $98,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,243,496.25. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 40,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $3,256,405.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,519,693.30. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,082 shares of company stock valued at $11,021,613 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair started coverage on StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

StoneX Group Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $83.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.13. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $97.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

