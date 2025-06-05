Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $289,403,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,496,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,622,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22,093.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 254,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,903,000 after buying an additional 253,634 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,158,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $216.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.47. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $267.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.