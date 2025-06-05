Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,239,000 after purchasing an additional 243,258 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,407,000 after acquiring an additional 522,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,073,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,005,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 90,627 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM opened at $87.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.99.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

