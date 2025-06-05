Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 286.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,819,000 after buying an additional 103,226 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 56,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 24,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $24.67 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $551.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

