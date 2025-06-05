Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.66 and traded as high as C$5.41. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$5.25, with a volume of 120,037 shares traded.

Mandalay Resources Stock Up 2.7%

The company has a market capitalization of C$347.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.66.

In related news, Senior Officer Frazer William Bourchier sold 27,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$130,152.40. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

