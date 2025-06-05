MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 617,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,142 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of MannKind by 3,294.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho began coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

In other news, EVP David Thomson sold 32,179 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $150,597.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,958.36. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Binder sold 80,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $375,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,006,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,005.59. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,746 shares of company stock worth $589,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Stock Down 1.6%

MNKD stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

