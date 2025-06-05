MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MARA were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MARA in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,416,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of MARA by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 579,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 145,953 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MARA by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 670,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 191,914 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MARA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 231,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MARA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of MARA in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MARA from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at MARA

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 55,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $825,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,146,804 shares in the company, valued at $62,202,060. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,744. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,615 shares of company stock worth $2,067,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MARA Stock Performance

MARA stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 6.82.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $213.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.19 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

