Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Short Interest Up 21.4% in May

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,920,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 10,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 1,255.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Marqeta by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49,243 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 269.00 and a beta of 1.41. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $139.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.66 million. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Marqeta will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marqeta from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Marqeta from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

