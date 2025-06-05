Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Short Interest Up 21.4% in May

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,920,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 10,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 1,255.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Marqeta by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49,243 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.
Marqeta Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 269.00 and a beta of 1.41. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $6.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marqeta from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Marqeta from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MQ
About Marqeta
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Marqeta
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Intuit’s AI Boom: Stock Soaring, But Should Investors Hit Pause?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Top Dividend Plays With Strong Analyst Ratings
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Robinhood Stock Keeps Giving Investors Reasons To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.