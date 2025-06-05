MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.31%.

About MDU Resources Group

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.