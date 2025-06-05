Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.91 and traded as low as C$15.16. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$15.32, with a volume of 20,785 shares.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$249.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Medical Facilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corp owns a diverse portfolio of surgical facilities in the United States. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company owns controlling interests in four specialty hospitals and six ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals offer a range of non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic and pain management procedures, and other ancillary services.

