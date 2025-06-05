Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $2,521,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Methanex by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEOH stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.79. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $857.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MEOH shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Methanex from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Methanex from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

