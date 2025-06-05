Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,033,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.60% of AlloVir worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Gilead Sciences Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,987,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in AlloVir by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39,808 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlloVir Price Performance

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.63. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $24.15.

AlloVir Profile

AlloVir, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of off-the-shelf VST therapies to prevent and treat severe viral-associated diseases. It develops novel cell therapies with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening virus-associated diseases in patients with severely weakened immune systems.

