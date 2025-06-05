Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 179.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,945 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Telefónica by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Telefónica by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 40,035 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of TEF stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.1703 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.16%.

Telefónica Profile

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.