MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,306,000 after purchasing an additional 121,478 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,283,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,659,000 after acquiring an additional 42,343 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,252,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,285,000 after acquiring an additional 141,936 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,698,000 after acquiring an additional 228,000 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

MillerKnoll stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLKN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Sidoti raised MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

