MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 389,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,432 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.26% of MiMedx Group worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $32,396.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,496.04. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph H. Capper bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,220.20. The trade was a 60.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 141,907 shares of company stock worth $1,112,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Articles

