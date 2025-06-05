Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 217.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $292.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.88 and its 200-day moving average is $307.09. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.32 and a 12 month high of $365.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Baird R W downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $362.00 to $351.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,702. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. The trade was a 25.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

