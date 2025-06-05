Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Takes $7.54 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,000. Apple accounts for about 6.4% of Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $202.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.54. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

