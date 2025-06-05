Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Mueller Water Products worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MWA. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $457,552.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,464.53. This trade represents a 11.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,472.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,178.40. The trade was a 8.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:MWA opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

