Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,030,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 175,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 127,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 522,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 31,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $138.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.62. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.52.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.61 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.28% and a negative net margin of 180.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

