Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 107.78 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 104 ($1.41). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 108 ($1.46), with a volume of 168,970 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.76) price target on shares of Netcall in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £178.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Netcall (LON:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 2.22 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Netcall had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netcall plc will post 3.7029017 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netcall news, insider Michael Jackson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57), for a total transaction of £348,000 ($471,608.62). Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Netcall is a leading provider of Intelligent Automation and Customer Engagement software enabling customers to digitally transform their businesses faster and more efficiently, empowering them to become leaner, more customer-centric organisations.

Netcall achieves this through its industry-leading Liberty Platform which provides a tightly integrated suite of low-code, customer engagement and contact centre solutions, helping organisations to manage and improve customer experience, effortlessly.

The Group’s customers span enterprise, healthcare and government sectors including two-thirds of the NHS Acute Health Trusts and leading corporates such as Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group, Aon and Santander.

