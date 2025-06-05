Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells $26,761,981.84 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 22,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.21, for a total value of $26,761,981.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,252,337.70. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Netflix Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,239.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $527.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,242.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,075.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $982.47.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 109,524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $5,019,087,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,385,585,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 123,836.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after buying an additional 1,924,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,164,134,000 after buying an additional 1,236,251 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,149.91.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

