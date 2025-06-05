New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,361 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in New Gold were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SIH Partners LLLP bought a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NGD. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. New Street Research set a $3.90 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.60 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on New Gold from $3.40 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

New Gold stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

