New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,358 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6,245.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13,692.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,450. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:NJR opened at $44.77 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.66.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $913.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research set a $51.00 price target on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Get Our Latest Report on NJR

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.