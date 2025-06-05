Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 293,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,599 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Newmark Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Newmark Group Price Performance

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $665.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.