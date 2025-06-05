NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NewtekOne were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NewtekOne by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEWT. Compass Point lifted their price target on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on NewtekOne from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at NewtekOne

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $112,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,854.57. This trade represents a 0.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $391,635. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $278.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 39.58%.

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.