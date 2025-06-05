Nir Zuk Sells 100,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.36, for a total value of $19,336,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,343,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,502,253.76. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Friday, April 11th, Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $16,541,000.00.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $194.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a PE ratio of 109.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.38 and a 200-day moving average of $185.03. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $208.39.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $911,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $91,748,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 341,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,326,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.50 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PANW

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.