NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.77 and traded as high as C$4.88. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$4.81, with a volume of 314,958 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

